Two teens arrested, accused of threatening high school

CCSD Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two high school students accused of threatening their school were arrested by Clark County School District police.

CCSD police said the two 15-year-old boys who attend Silverado High School were arrested on May 12. They are accused of posting “terroristic threats” online against the school in two separate social media posts, according to a statement from CCSD police Lt. Bryan Zink.

Zink said the boys were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

