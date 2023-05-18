91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Two teens arrested, accused of threatening high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
CCSD Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two high school students accused of threatening their school were arrested by Clark County School District police.

CCSD police said the two 15-year-old boys who attend Silverado High School were arrested on May 12. They are accused of posting “terroristic threats” online against the school in two separate social media posts, according to a statement from CCSD police Lt. Bryan Zink.

Zink said the boys were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2
$7M worth of marijuana plants found in Death Valley growing operation
$7M worth of marijuana plants found in Death Valley growing operation
3
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
4
Lombardo vetoes gun control bills; ‘will not support’ infringing on Nevadans’ rights
Lombardo vetoes gun control bills; ‘will not support’ infringing on Nevadans’ rights
5
NYPD confirms car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan, photographers
NYPD confirms car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan, photographers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pop-up casino at The Beach site approved by Gaming Commission
Pop-up casino at The Beach site approved by Gaming Commission
Stone, Eichel, other Knights players speak to media — WATCH LIVE
Stone, Eichel, other Knights players speak to media — WATCH LIVE
Las Vegas officially loses out on MLS team
Las Vegas officially loses out on MLS team
Does Medicare cover telehealth visits and house calls?
Does Medicare cover telehealth visits and house calls?
More fun in sun coming to NBA Summer League
More fun in sun coming to NBA Summer League
Knights-Stars matchup: Who has the edge at each position?
Knights-Stars matchup: Who has the edge at each position?