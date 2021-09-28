UFC fighter Jon Jones allegedly head-butted Las Vegas police patrol car

Police say UFC fighter Jon Jones smashed his head into the hood of a Las Vegas police patrol car, causing thousands in damage, during a domestic violence investigation Friday morning on the Strip.

Jon Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jones, 34, considered by many to be the greatest UFC fighter of all time, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Friday on suspicion of domestic battery and injuring or tampering with a vehicle with damages of $5,000 or more.

A Las Vegas police arrest report released Tuesday morning indicates Jones was staying at the Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, with his fiance, Jessie Moses, Friday when a security officer noticed Moses had a bloody lip and blood on her clothes. Moses subsequently told police that the couple had been arguing and “he touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything,” police wrote in the report.

Police later tracked Jones down on the Strip and detained him.

“As Jones was being detained he became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood of the LVMPD patrol vehicle #18089 leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” police wrote.

Police who questioned Jones described as erratic. At one point he joked with officers about fighting them, police said.

“He thanked me and started joking about the arrest,” an officer wrote in the report. “He stated jokingly that he would like to take us all on and see what he could do. While placing him into handcuffs, he jokingly feinted that he was going to escape the handcuffs and fight the officers. When I told he we are not playing and that he would be tased if he did it again, he apologized and complied with being put into handcuffs. Again, this shows the emotional roller coaster Jonathan displayed during the interview and arrest.”

Jones is currently out of custody. A status check on the case is scheduled for October.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

