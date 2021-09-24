UFC star arrested in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jon Jones was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.

Jon Jones attends the UFC 235 post fight news conference after successfully defending his title against Anthony Smith in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jon Jones was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday on suspicion of domestic battery, jail records show.

Jones, 34, faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and a felony count of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, with damages of $5,000 or more, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. He was booked at the Southern Nevada jail under the name Jonathan Jones.

Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the arrest unfolded as a result of events at “a resort at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard” on Friday morning. He declined to elaborate.

This is not the first run-in with law enforcement for the beleaguered former lightweight champion.

He was last arrested in March 2020 after officers responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, and found intoxicated in his vehicle. He was cited for DWI, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones had his belt revoked by the UFC as a result of his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque in 2015 when he was charged with a felony for injuring a pregnant woman and purposely leaving the scene of an accident. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

He pleaded no contest to a battery charge in 2019 that stemmed from accusations by a waitress an an Albuquerque strip club that Jones slapped and choked her after she asked him to stop touching her.

He also pleaded guilty to DUI charges in 2012 when he was still living in New York.

He has not competed since a win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. After the victory, he vacated the belt and announced his intention to move up to heavyweight. Jones was in negotiations to challenge for the heavyweight title, but no fight has come to fruition.

Jail records indicate Jones has a court appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

