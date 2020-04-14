51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Unemployment fraud surfacing in Nevada amid record claims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 3:50 am
 
Updated April 14, 2020 - 4:40 am

Tom Sawyer, like many others, was furloughed from his job at IGT earlier this month.

But unlike many of his colleagues, the unemployment insurance website won’t let the technical support engineer file for benefits. Turns out, someone else had filed a claim using his Social Security number under a different name.

More than a week later, Sawyer is still waiting for his claim to be processed.

Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation — which oversees the unemployment insurance office — said fraud is “always a big concern” for the department. She declined to quantify how prevalent fraudulent claims are within the department.

Fraudulent claims ’may be possible’

Fraud seems to be at the top of the mind for many state officials. On Monday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the formation of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, meant to handle complaints and cases related to general fraud, insurance fraud and workers’ compensation fraud, among others.

“Sadly, it is all too common for fraudsters to take advantage of the public during times of great distress and hardship,” Ford said in a Monday news release.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were 3,027 theft reports relating to government documents or benefits fraud in the first quarter of 2020.

That’s up 10 percent from the previous quarter, but down from the 3,407 reports in the first quarter of 2019. The department did not have data readily available on the number of complaints from consumers regarding unemployment insurance fraud specifically.

Mendez said applicants who believe someone else is using their identity should contact the Fraud Unit for assistance at 775-684-0475, and those who are worried they have been scammed should contact the Office of the Nevada Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.

“Our (unemployment insurance) system is using multiple factors to verify identity in addition to security measures to protect this data,” Mendez said. “(But) if someone has stolen someone’s identity, (a fraudulent claim) may be possible.”

Those who commit fraud when filing unemployment claims can be charged with a felony, and are subject to “significant financial and administrative penalties,” including jail time, Mendez said.

Claimants can check to see if someone has used their Social Security number for employment benefits by checking their earnings and leave statement. This can be done online at the Social Security Administration’s website: ssa.gov/myaccount/.

‘Frustrating’ experience

Employment attorney Christian Gabroy said it’s much more common for claimants to face challenges with the unemployment office’s phone lines or website than fraud when filing for unemployment.

“I think what is more of a concern is putting the benefits as quickly as possible in (our community’s) hands,” he said. “The problem is that the system hasn’t been updated yet. … You can’t commit a fraud if you can’t file your claim.”

Sawyer said one of the most frustrating parts of his filing experience has been trying to reach a representative at DETR’s Employment Security Division.

For days, Sawyer said he and his wife would sit across from each other, each entering the division’s phone number over and over again. Each call would end with a message telling them all agents are busy, they would have to call back later. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sawyer got through the line.

“We spent over six hours of just dialing, and that’s thousands of attempts, multiple times a day. … Just calling and calling and calling,” he said. “It’s just frustrating.”

Mendez said some workers in the division had been reassigned to help support general unemployment claims as the office faces record-high volumes. As of April 4, there have been 271,533 initial claims filed in 2020, more than the state saw in 2018 and 2019 combined.

The state has been working to improve the filing system in recent days. On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a third-party call center would add 100 full-time workers to handle unemployment claims. On Saturday, the website was temporarily shut down to conduct system enhancements and to prepare for the implementation of the federal $2 trillion stimulus package.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
Nevada COVID-19 death toll hits 120 amid signs of slower growth rate
2
Las Vegas hospital blazes own path with malaria drug to treat COVID-19
Las Vegas hospital blazes own path with malaria drug to treat COVID-19
3
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly
4
Man killed in Las Vegas during computer sale recently served time
Man killed in Las Vegas during computer sale recently served time
5
NEVADA VIEWS: Will gaming ever be the same?
NEVADA VIEWS: Will gaming ever be the same?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman was sentenced to life in prison for helping kill a disabled man - VIDEO
On Monday, March 2, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Jennifer Mustachia to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 47-year-old Edward Turner inside his east valley home in 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police looking for Sun City robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business located on Del Webb Boulevard. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his fatal DUI case. He is expected to spend several years in prison. Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck on May 30, 2019. (James Schaeffer and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal shooting at a Las Vegas apartment - VIDEO
A man in his 40s is dead after shooting at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro briefing on officer-involved shooting.
Las Vegas police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Sunday in south Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police handcuff inattentive driver - VIDEO
A motorist who apparently ignored or did not see police vehicles struck a Las Vegas police vehicle while officers were working at the scene of a rollover crash on Washington Avenue near H Street. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim forced to testify about the day he was shot
Johnny Brooks sits on the witness stand in shackles, forced to testify about the day he was shot in an attack that left two people dead.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family of sucker punch victim speak at parole hearing - VIDEO
Family and friends of Luis Campos, the man who was killed by James Beach in Las Vegas with a single punch in 2017, speak out at a parole hearing for Beach on Feb. 10, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jury spares life of man who fatally shot liquor store clerk - VIDEO
A Las Vegas man must spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a 24-year-old liquor store clerk during a robbery, jurors decided Friday. (Michael Quine, Nathan Asselin, James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The execution chamber is seen at Ely State Prison in Ely. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)
Battle over drugs for Nevada execution ends with no decision
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

A nearly two-year court fight over drugs that Nevada obtained for an execution it never carried out has ended with an agreement between pharmaceutical companies and the state.

Read More