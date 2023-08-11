Unlicensed contractor faces 2 dozen felonies after undercover investigation

Brett Benson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on allegations of 24 felony and one misdemeanor charge.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A “most wanted” unlicensed Nevada contractor faces 24 felony charges after his arrest in an undercover operation.

Brett Benson was recently arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department with the help of the Nevada State Contractors Board.

He is known for operating in the state under the business name Security Screen Masters and aliases Brett Jordan, Brett Jordon and Brett Zimmer, according to a contractors board news release.

“The Nevada State Contractors Board appreciates the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in its recent partnership to identify and subsequently apprehend one of our most egregious unlicensed contractors,” said Executive Officer Margi Grein.

Benson held a Nevada contractor’s license for SSM of Nevada, doing business as Security Screen Masters until several complaints to the board led to its revocation in 2020, according to a NSCB news release.

Benson was found by NSCB investigators to have entered into 18 written contracts receiving more than $151,000 in down payments before abandoning projects with no work performed.

The NCSB said it always recommends consumers verify a contractor holds an active license with the NSCB prior to entering any contract to have work performed, regardless of the size or scope of the project. Additional best practices include obtaining three bids, insisting on a detailed written contract, and never paying more than $1,000 or 10 percent of the aggregate contract price as a down payment.

Consumers who feel they have been harmed by a licensed or unlicensed contractor should file a complaint with the board to have their concerns investigated. Complaint forms can be accessed on the board’s website, by calling the NSCB office, or using the board’s mobile application NSCB Mobile.

Contact Marvn Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.