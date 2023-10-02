UNLV basketball player arrested on DUI charge

A UNLV Athletics spokesperson confirmed they are aware on an incident involving a Rebels basketball player.

UNLV Rebels forward Karl Jones (22) shoots for the basket as guards Kalib Boone (10) and Luis Rodriguez (15) look on during team practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, left, rebounds against Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

UNLV basketball player Kalib Boone was arrested Sunday on a charge of DUI, according to booking records for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A UNLV Athletics spokesperson on Monday confirmed that they were aware of an incident.

“We are aware that there was an incident and are in the process of gathering more information,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a Kalib Xavier Boone faces a misdemeanor DUI charge.

According to Metro’s Open Data Portal, which lists the incident that resulted in the arrest, police responded to a traffic crash with injury at South Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Boone, a 6-foot, 9-inch forward, arrived at UNLV during the offseason after spending four years at Oklahoma State. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points on 58.4 percent shooting and 4.9 rebounds during his final season with the Cowboys. Boone started 30 of 36 games and earned third-team All-Big 12 honors.

He joined UNLV with his twin brother, Keylan Boone, who spent the past season at Pacific after beginning his career at Oklahoma State.

