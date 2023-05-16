UNLV battery suspect was hiding in women’s bathroom, police say

A man charged with battery is suspected of hiding out in the women’s bathroom of a UNLV building, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Robert Lee Kaiser (University Police Services)

A man charged with battery is suspected of hiding out in the women’s bathroom of a UNLV building, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Robert Kaiser, 46, told police he was dozing off in the women’s restroom of the Alta Ham Fine Arts building on April 21 when a woman entering the bathroom scared him, according to an arrest report from University Police Services.

The woman told police a man hugged her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. He kept a hand on her nose and mouth and tried to strangle her, according to the report.

“The suspect told her he was going to let her go but she had to crawl into the large stall and count to ten,” she told police.

When she finished counting, the man had left and she called police.

Detectives did not say how they identified Kaiser.

He was arrested last month and charged with battery, false imprisonment, coercion with force and two counts of battery by strangulation. Kaiser is being held on $50,000 bail and expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing June 1.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.