UNLV police increasing patrols after student assaulted

Campus police are increasing patrols at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after a student was attacked Thursday night while walking near the school’s tennis complex.

The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV.

About 5:30 p.m. a female student was walking through a parking lot near the Frank and Vicki Fertitta Tennis Complex when a man approached her, according to a notice from the UNLV Police Department.

The man grabbed the student and assaulted her, but she was able to fight him off, UNLV police said. She described him as a thin, white man with dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing a green down jacket.

UNLV police detectives are investigating. The department urged students, faculty and staff to be aware of their surroundings at all times and travel in pairs or groups.

