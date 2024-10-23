67°F
UNLV police warn of telephone scam

UNLV Police Services (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Police Services (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2024 - 10:44 pm
 

Police at UNLV are warning people about a telephone scam.

Callers are claiming to be from the “University Police Department” and may say that you or a family member has an outstanding warrant for your arrest, or are in trouble with the police and you need to send them money or you will be arrested, a University Police Services news release said.

Police warned that if you receive a call from “someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer saying you owe money, missed a court date or jury duty, etc., do not provide any personal information, do not pay for anything over the phone. Rather, immediately hang up and contact that department directly or use other methods to confirm the validity of the phone call.”

People can call the university police department at 702-895-3668.

The police news release provided tips on what to do if you receive such a call:

— Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.

— Don’t engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

— Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information, social security number, or other personal information to a caller.

— Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card or transfer any funds to a Bitcoin account.

— Don’t travel to any location the caller may ask you to go to.

