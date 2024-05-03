87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

UNLV says sign on campus defaced with ‘Free Palestine’ message

Pro-Israeli counterdemonstrators chant as pro-Palestianian protesters and student groups gather ...
Pro-Israeli counterdemonstrators chant as pro-Palestianian protesters and student groups gather on campus at UNLV on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Shane Valentine (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man linked to double homicide arrested in connection with animal abuse
Surveillance photos of two suspect 2008 Toyota Tundra pickups in the August 2019 shooting and k ...
$36K reward offered in 2019 case of killing 19 burros
Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, arrives to meet with the House Intellig ...
Hope Hicks recalls firestorm over ‘Access Hollywood’ video at Trump trial
18 people were arrested in connection with an operation targeting online child sex predators in ...
18 arrested in Henderson in operation targeting online child sex predators
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2024 - 4:38 pm

An outsider was arrested after she allegedly defaced a UNLV sign with the words “Free Palestine” Thursday night, according to university officials.

Citing protests across U.S. universities related to the Israel-Palestine war, which have led to thousands of arrests, UNLV leadership wrote in a letter that actions such as encampments and occupying buildings will not be tolerated at the Las Vegas campus.

“We know that this can be a highly emotional issue for some,” read the the letter, whose signees included President Keith Whitfield. “The UNLV administration will continue to have ongoing dialogue with faculty and student groups on our campus to hear their issues and concerns.”

On Wednesday, UNLV students protesting the actions of Israel forces in Gaza organized a peaceful “Walkout for Palestine” and demonstration.

UNLV said that campus administrators monitored noise levels and asked people in the group to stop using a bullhorn — an instruction they complied with, the letter said.

But the following night, according to the letter, a California woman vandalized a “UNLV Strong” sign at Pida Plaza.

She was arrested by campus police and trespassed by the school from all its campuses for two years. Officials said the woman, whom they did not identify, was facing a misdemeanor charge.

University spokesman Francis McCabe said the woman is not affiliated with UNLV.

The sign was removed and will be replaced before commencement later this month, McCabe said.

“The disruption of learning, protest encampments, occupation of buildings, and destruction of property that we have seen at other campuses goes against UNLV’s values and policies and we do not consider it free speech,” he said.

The sign was temporarily removed, the letter said.

“The incident serves as a reminder that UNLV’s policy on Speech and Advocacy and use of outdoor areas clearly outline the expectations we have for our university community and the community at-large relative to supporting and protecting free speech,” the letter said. “Violations of these policies will not be tolerated.”

The letter said that the policy applies to the campus community and outsiders.

“To date, individuals affiliated with the university have generally followed these policies, and we appreciate their collaboration,” the letter said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
Former Raiders player files for bankruptcy
2
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
CARTOONS: Biden makes the case for voting Trump
3
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
4
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
‘What do we got to pay for this?’ Trump trial jury hears recording
5
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Medical experts rethink guidelines on drinking alcohol
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas substitute teacher arrested after fight at high school
recommend 2
Nevada prisoner accused of threat to have judge; family killed, complaint says
recommend 3
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
recommend 4
Las Vegas substitute teacher released after high school fight
recommend 5
Attempted child-luring incidents reported in Henderson
recommend 6
Man faces charges in alleged 75 mph street race that killed two teens