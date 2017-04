A man jailed at Clark County Detention Center died Sunday night.

He was found unresponsive inside of a cell at the jail, 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., about 10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Metro Force Investigation Team detectives are investigating the death, Gordon said.

It wasn’t immediately clear on what charges the man was being held.

