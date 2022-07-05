100°F
‘Unspecified threat’ shuts down private school in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2022 - 4:46 pm
Camp Mustang at The Meadows School (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Camp Mustang at The Meadows School (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday said they were investigating a threatening phone call that shut down a private Summerlin school’s summer camp.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not disclose the nature of the threat against the Meadows School’s Camp Mustang.

Head of school Jeremy Gregerson wrote in a letter to parents that the campus would be closed for the remainder of the week.

“This morning, we received an unspecified threat against our campus,” the letter said.

Gregerson, who instructed parents to pick up their children, said the school’s security was working with Metro.

The summer camp is geared toward children ages 3 to 14 from across the valley, according to the school’s website.

“Camp Mustang seeks to inspire a love of learning in our campers through active and enriching camp experiences that support The Meadows School’s Core Values of Scholarship, Character, Community, Inclusion, and Discovery,” the website reads.

Metro said that school administrators, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, made the call to close the school.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

