US 95 near Creech AFB reopens after suspicious item cleared

U.S. Highway 95 is open in both directions after a reported suspicious item near the entrance to Creech Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon was deemed safe.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol stands by as U.S. Highway 95 is reopened near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, after a suspicious piece of equipment on a truck caused the highway to be shut down in both directions, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Traffic is backed up but moving as Nevada Highway Patrol reopens U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, after a suspicious piece of equipment on a truck caused the highway to be shut down in both directions, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

U.S. Highway 95 is open in both directions after a reported suspicious item near the entrance to Creech Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon was deemed safe.

Officials received word about 4 p.m. about a construction truck entering the front gate of the base, about 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said. The truck, which had previously entered the base without issues, later returned and was identified as having suspicious equipment by a service dog, Smaka said.

The Department of Defense investigated and determined there was no threat, Smaka said.

Troopers temporarily closed both directions of U.S. 95 at the request of the Department of Defense, Smaka said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.