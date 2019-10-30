US Marshals checking compliance of sex offenders in Clark County

Operation Trick or Treat is put into action each year to make Halloween “as safe as possible for Nevada children,” Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

U.S. Marshal (Getty Images)

Ahead of Halloween, the U.S. Marshals Service is cracking down on sex offenders in Nevada to make sure they’re in compliance with registration laws.

Operation Trick or Treat is put into action each year to make Halloween “as safe as possible for Nevada children,” Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

“I think Halloween is a particularly appropriate time to remind ourselves that there are predators out there in our communities and we all have an obligation to do what we can to protect children from those predators,” said Christopher Baker, first assistant U.S. attorney for Nevada.

Schofield said that since Monday, Marshals have been doing compliance checks on high-risk sex offenders in the state to ensure that they’re following registration laws under the Adam Walsh act, as well as tracking down fugitives with warrants for sex crimes.

As of Wednesday, the Marshals office had conducted about 15o compliance checks and found 10 people in violation of the Walsh act in Clark County. Investigators will gather evidence and forward those cases to local law enforcement.

This is the 12th year of the operation, Schofield said, and it’s currently focused on Clark County. The crackdown will continue through Halloween.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.