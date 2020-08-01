Vandalism reported on sandstone at Zion National Park

Park rangers at Zion National Park in Utah are looking for information after sandstone was vandalized.

Six blue squares were painted on sandstone at Zion. (Zion National Park)

Park rangers at Zion National Park are seeking information after vandals painted graffiti on sandstone at the Utah park.

Six blue squares, each about 3 feet wide, were found painted on the sandstone 1 mile south of the Wildcat Canyon Trailhead in the northwest corner of the park, according to a park statement Friday.

Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal, the statement said. “The staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.”

Rangers are encouraging anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 888-653-0009.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278.