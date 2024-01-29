58°F
Crime

Vehicle description released in connection with fatal hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2024 - 7:27 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2024 - 8:13 am
A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicle ...
A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on Lake Mead and Tonopah in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A pedestrian died after a vehicle ran through a red light, struck the person who was walking in a crosswalk, and kept going, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, according to a text message from Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins.

On Monday, Metro released a description of the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18. The truck appears to have large custom rims and tires. The truck should have moderate to major front-end damage.

According to Jenkins, a vehicle was heading east on Lake Mead at a “high rate of speed” when it drove through a red light at Tonopah, hitting the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk.

“The driver did not stop but fled the scene,” Jenkins said in the text.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an interview earlier this month, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said he wants red-light and speed cameras installed to help make the Las Vegas Valley a safer place to drive.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

