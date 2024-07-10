Victim identified in southeast valley homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot to death on July 8 in a southeast valley apartment.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death July 8 in an apartment near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road as 32-year-old Wilford Venable Jr.

A coroner’s office report said Venable Jr. died from multiple gun shot wounds.

During an argument that turned violent, Venable Jr’s ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend pulled out a firearm and shot him, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department. Venable Jr. was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

