Victims of fatal hit and run crashes identified

Two fatal hit-and-run crashes in the Las Vegas Valley on the morning of July 5. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the three victims.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified three men who were killed in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in the Las Vegas Valley in the early morning hours of July 5.

The three were identified as Ethan Velasquez, 19, Julian Torres, 18, and John Garay, 40. All three died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Garay was putting gas in his truck on the westbound 215 Beltway ramp to Interstate 15 north just after 2:10 a.m. when he was struck and killed, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon 2018-2020 Nissan Kick with front and/or right front and side damage, troopers said. It may also be missing the right front headlight and side mirror.

Only 30 minutes later, Velasquez and Torres were westbound on East Charleston Boulevard in a Honda CRV when they were struck by a speeding southbound GMC Sierra pickup that ran a red light at South Hollywood Boulevard. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the pickup’s driver ran away.

Drivers from both events are still wanted, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.