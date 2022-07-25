88°F
Video shows attempted shooting, robbery; Police seek suspect

Man sought in northwest Las Vegas Valley attempted homicide
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2022 - 9:09 am
Police are seeking a man who attempted to rob and shoot a person Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man who attempted to rob and shoot a person Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man who attempted to rob and shoot a person Sunday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The confrontation occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was returning home and parked his vehicle in the garage. At the same time, a man approached the victim in the garage and demanded property. The victim ran away and the man chased him with a firearm trying to shoot him, but the firearm failed to fire, the release said. The gunman then ran to a vehicle parked nearby and fled the area.

The suspect is between 18 to 25 years old, the release said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white athletic shoes. His vehicle is a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s Summerlin Area Command Investigations at 702-828-9455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

