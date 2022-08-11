Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his disabled vehicle and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to a report.

Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)

An image from bodycam footage from the Metropolitan Police Department shows Marshawn Lynch in his his Shelby GT500 Coupe before his arrest Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel of his disabled vehicle and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police arrested him on suspicion of DUI Tuesday, according to an arrest report and bodycam video released on Thursday.

Las Vegas police said officers encountered Lynch in his Shelby GT500 Coupe sports car at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Fairfield Avenue, near Utah Avenue, not far from Las Vegas Boulevard South. Police noticed the car was not drivable with significant damage to its tire rims and it appeared the car had been driven up against the sidewalk, tearing a tire off, police said in Lynch’s arrest report.

“The front passenger rim and tire was also almost off,” police said, adding “the driver was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open leaning back in the seat.”

Bodycam video released by police showed an officer expressing amazement that the tires were missing from the vehicle.

“I have never, ever seen somebody drive a car until the rim disappeared. Like you drove it until there was no rim left,” the officer told Lynch. “I’ve never seen that happen before.”

Police said they identified Lynch as the driver and that he kept falling asleep as police talked to him. Police “observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, his person and his breath along with bloodshot, watery eyes,” according to the report.

Lynch, police said, had one shoe on and one shoe off.

“Lynch stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle,” police said.

The video showed Lynch barely responding to police questions. He then step out of the car when police ask him. After repeated requests, police pulled Lynch out of the car, put him on the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Police said Lynch was uncooperative with officers. Police were not able to administer any field sobriety tests. Police said they later obtained a search warrant to draw Lynch’s blood but he would not cooperate. Corrections officers with the city of Las Vegas ultimately had to “use a restraint chair to force a blood draw,” police said in the report.

The time of the blood draw was redacted from the report by authorities.

Lynch’s defense attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, issued a statement on Lynch’s behalf Thursday morning.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Lynch was cited for driving under the influence, failing to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane. A court appearance is scheduled for December.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.