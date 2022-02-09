Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nathan Hobbs pleaded with a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper to not arrest him, according to dash-cam and body-worn camera footage released Tuesday.

“Please sir, I’m begging you, I’m begging you, I promise this won’t happen again,” a handcuffed Hobbs could be heard telling the trooper on Jan. 16 on the 215 Beltway, near Decatur Boulevard.

Hobbs told the trooper that he had been arrested two weeks prior, and that he could not go back to jail because “this is my career.”

Hobbs said he was trying to get to a football-related meeting on time and did not realize he was going 45 mph over the speed limit.

“Honest mistake is going 20” mph over the speed limit, the trooper responded.

A couple weeks prior, the Metropolitan Police Department arrested Hobbs on a DUI count after officers found him sleeping behind the wheel of his car in a Strip parking garage.

The charge was later dropped, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office announced that he had not been legally impaired.

Instead, the 22-year-old Hobbs pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to a lesser charge of careless driving.

His reckless driving case was pending.

