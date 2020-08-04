Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a senior citizen at a shopping complex in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

This image provided by Metropolitan Police Department shows an unidentified male attacks a disabled man who was walking into a shopping center on the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, on July 30, 2020. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 77-year-old disabled man was attacked for no reason Thursday as he was pushing a cart into a shopping center on the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road, police said.

“An unidentified male walked toward him as he was about to enter the store and punched him in the head without provocation,” police said. “The suspect then walked away before police arrived.”

Police did not say whether the victim was seriously injured or when the assault occurred. The suspect was described as a male in his 20s, wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call police at 702-828-2639. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or going online at www.crimestopersofnv.com.