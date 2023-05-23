Video: Witnesses describe thud, blaze in fatal crash involving Henry Ruggs

Las Vegas police released dozens of new body camera videos Tuesday morning from a fatal crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs.

Bodycam images are from the scene of a fatal crash Nov. 2, 2021, involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The 32 videos, ranging from 40 minutes to a few seconds, show officers rushing to the scene, interviewing witnesses and blocking traffic in the early hours of Nov. 2, 2021.

Prosecutors said Ruggs drove his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before slamming into the back of Tina Tintor’s 2013 Toyota RAV4 that morning, killing Tintor and her dog Max.

Ruggs pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada, but he did not get a field sobriety test at the scene because of his injuries.

In one of the newly released videos, a Metropolitan Police Department officer inquires over the police radio about who let the driver and passengers in another involved vehicle leave the crash scene.

He said the Corvette was racing a Dodge Durango at the time of the crash, but no officer confirmed that they let the people inside the Durango leave.

Another video shows firefighters extinguishing a fire from one of the vehicles while an officer notes that he has information on the driver and passenger of the Corvette. He turns off his body camera before discussing the crash with other officers.

“I heard a big thud and we ran out,” one witness told an officer in a video. “It was blazing.”

