Vigil at Allegiant Stadium for troopers cancelled

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix died after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Nov. 30 on Interstate 15.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A candlelight vigil that was planned for Wednesday night at Allegiant Stadium to honor fallen Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix has been cancelled.

Teh delay was announced Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting at UNLV, according to the event organizers.

“It is with regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the vigil for the NSP officers originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. due to the UNLV shooting, we believe this decision is in the best interest of all,” an email stated.

On Nov. 30 around 3:25 a.m., Abbate and Felix stopped to check on a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel on Interstate 15, near D Street when a vehicle struck them and fled.

Police have accused Jemarcus Williams, 46, of striking the troopers and fleeing the scene. Police arrested Williams later that day, near J Street and Monroe Avenue.

The Clark County district attorney’s office charged Williams with two counts each of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, reckless driving resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of speeding, failing to properly approach a traffic incident and failing to decrease speed.

Abbate, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix, 54, had been with the Highway Patrol since 2019 after serving in the Air Force.

The vigil is being organized by the Injured Police Officers Fund and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Lot E.

Memorial services for the troopers have been scheduled for Friday and Monday, both at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church, near Russell Road and New Beginnings Drive, in Henderson.

The services for trooper Alberto Felix, who was 54, will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.

Services for Sgt. Michael Abbate, who was 37, will be held on Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m., also at Central Church.

