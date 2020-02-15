Vigil slated Saturday night for 2 children hit by pickup

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the football field at Somerset Academy Losee’s campus in North Las Vegas, the school said in a Facebook post.

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mark Kline, 47 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A vigil is slated for Saturday night at Somerset Academy Losee in North Las Vegas after two students were seriously injured Friday after being struck by a pickup truck.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field at 4650 Losee Road, the school said in a Facebook post.

“We hope you will join us as we rally together to support and send positive love to our family and students in need,” the school wrote.

A GoFundMe page also has been created to benefit the family of the students, whose names aren’t listed. As of Saturday morning, $1,180 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

The driver — 47-year-old Mark Kline — was booked Friday into Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of distracted driving after his pickup hit the two children around 3:30 p.m. on Lone Mountain Road near Losee Road near the school campus.

The 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk shortly after the school day ended, police said. They were taken in critical condition to University Medical Center.

