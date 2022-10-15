Vigil to honor Las Vegas police officer killed in line of duty

Law enforcement, elected officials and community members will gather at 6 p.m. for the Sunset Park vigil honoring Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.

Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate the scene on East Flamingo Road after a shooting that fatally wounded a Las Vegas police officer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two days after he was fatally shot in the line of duty, Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai will be honored Saturday night with a candlelight vigil.

Law enforcement, elected officials and community members will be gathering around sunset for the 6 p.m. vigil at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

Thai, 49, had been an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999. He was fatally shot in the torso and died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Thursday morning.

At around 1 a.m. earlier that day, Thai and other officers were called to South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said Tyson Hampton, 24, shot at officers, striking Thai before fleeing the scene. Hampton was arrested near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road and suffered minor injuries.

Las Vegas police on Saturday morning identified Officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, as the other officer who fired his weapon. Gillihan has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2017 and is on paid administrative leave.

Hampton appeared in court Friday and faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. He remains in custody without bail.

Thursday’s shooting was the third time in a week that police in the Las Vegas valley had shot at someone. On Monday, a North Las Vegas police officer fatally shot a man who was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and pulling a gun on people near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

Henderson police shot at a 19-year-old on Tuesday after he pointed long gun at four officers.

Police said earlier in the week that it would release funeral details when available.

The Thai family requested that all donations go to the Injured Police Officers Fund.

