Want to protect your Hyundai from theft? Las Vegas police can help
The Metropolitan Police Department is providing Hyundai owners with an anti-theft technology upgrade to help curb a recent wave of Hyundai vehicle thefts.
The Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a mobile software upgrade and anti-theft solution service center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the department’s headquarters’ parking lot, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, technicians will be on site to give Hyundai owners an anti-theft technology upgrade to help curb a recent wave of Hyundai vehicle thefts, the department said in a Facebook post.
No registration or appointment is required for the event, and installing the software upgrade should take less than 30 minutes, the department said. Owners will also receive a free steering wheel lock from Hyundai.
Police and Hyundai Motor America recommend the owners of the following cars to attend:
— 2018-2022 Accent
— 2011-2022 Elantra
— 2013-2020 Elantra GT
— 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
— 2018-2022 Kona
— 2020-2021 Palisade
— 2013-2022 Santa Fe
— 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
— 2019 Santa Fe XL
— 2011-2019 Sonata
— 2011-2022 Tucson
— 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
— 2020-2021 Venue