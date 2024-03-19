51°F
Crime

Want to protect your Hyundai from theft? Las Vegas police can help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Photo from a mobile software upgrade and anti-theft solution service center. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are helping Hyundai owners protect their cars from theft.

The Metropolitan Police Department is hosting a mobile software upgrade and anti-theft solution service center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the department’s headquarters’ parking lot, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, technicians will be on site to give Hyundai owners an anti-theft technology upgrade to help curb a recent wave of Hyundai vehicle thefts, the department said in a Facebook post.

No registration or appointment is required for the event, and installing the software upgrade should take less than 30 minutes, the department said. Owners will also receive a free steering wheel lock from Hyundai.

Police and Hyundai Motor America recommend the owners of the following cars to attend:

— 2018-2022 Accent

— 2011-2022 Elantra

— 2013-2020 Elantra GT

— 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

— 2018-2022 Kona

— 2020-2021 Palisade

— 2013-2022 Santa Fe

— 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

— 2019 Santa Fe XL

— 2011-2019 Sonata

— 2011-2022 Tucson

— 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

— 2020-2021 Venue

