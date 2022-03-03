Warrant issued for DUI suspect accused of killing Las Vegas grandmother

A Las Vegas woman accused of causing a deadly 2019 crash while driving impaired has disappeared as she awaited trial, according to court records.

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Ruth Neall, left, and her sister Andrea Lopez look at the memorial where their mother Gilma Dolores Rodriguez-Walters was killed in a drunk driving accident on Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Marsha Stewart Byrd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This Jan. 13, 2020, file photo shows a photograph of Gilma Dolores Rodriguez-Walters, next to pieces of art she created displayed in the home of her daughter Mariela Amaro in Las Vegas. Rodriguez-Walters was killed in a drunk driving accident on Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Ruth Neall puts fresh flowers at the memorial where her mother, Gilma Dolores Rodriguez-Walters was killed in a drunk driving accident on Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

District Court records show Marsha Stewart Byrd, 63, was scheduled to go to trial in early February on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges stemming from the Dec. 30 crash that killed Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, on Tropical Parkway. Rodriguez-Walters was driving home from her job at Home Depot when Las Vegas police said Byrd’s vehicle slammed into the victim’s.

Moments before the collision, four witnesses observed Stewart Byrd’s 2001 Mercedes-Benz headed west on Tropical Parkway at 3:52 p.m., passing traffic on the unimproved shoulder “at an excessive rate of speed,” police said. When an officer spoke to Stewart Byrd, police said the officer “detected the odor of an unknown intoxicating beverage emanating from Marsha Stewart Byrd’s person.”

Court records indicate Byrd failed to appear in District Court on Feb. 1. A bench warrant was issued for Byrd on Feb. 14 and signed by Judge Eric Johnson. A notice of intent to forfeit a $25,000 surety bond in the case was also filed in the case on Feb. 10.

