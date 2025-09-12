‘We heard his heartbeat echo’: Family had ultrasound before DUI crash that killed baby

Just before the suspected DUI crash that killed her unborn baby, Rebekah Dauz and her relatives marveled at his heartbeat.

Maximiliano Chavez, middle, makes an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court facing DUI charges in a crash that killed an unborn child on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before the suspected DUI crash that claimed the life of her baby boy, Rebekah Dauz and her relatives marveled as they listened to his heartbeat during an ultrasound appointment.

“We watched in awe as he smiled, sucked on his thumb, and moved around so full of life,” Duaz’s sister-in-law, Marie Dauz-Slife, wrote in an online fundraiser. “We heard his strong heartbeat echo in the room, and we were all overwhelmed with love and excitement.”

In just 24 hours, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $12,000 to help the mother and her son, Isaiah, both of whom suffered life-threatening injuries in Saturday’s crash, along with the father and another child, who are also mourning the loss of the infant.

“Our family was forever changed when Chester, Rebekah, their son, Isaiah and their daughter were involved in a devastating car accident while traveling together,” Dauz-Slife wrote. “What began as a day of celebration of life ended in tragedy, pain, and the beginning of a long, emotional road to healing.”

Authorities have alleged that Maximiliano Chavez, 27, caused a four-vehicle wreck at West Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South after he ran a red light. Police said he failed sobriety tests after the crash.

Dauz was one of nine people injured in the collision. Prosecutors have said that she suffered “severe abdominal injuries,” which caused her unborn child’s heartbeat to stop. She had an emergency cesarean section, and after the baby was delivered, his heartbeat returned briefly.

A doctor tried to save him, but after about 20 minutes, he was pronounced dead, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

On Thursday, Dauz-Slife’s GoFundMe provided an update on the mother and her 9-year-old son’s medical condition.

“Rebekah remains in ICU under close observation as she continues to recover from the life-threatening injuries and emotional toll of losing her unborn son and not being able to comfort her son, who’s in another ICU room,” the fundraiser said. “Isaiah remains in the ICU as well under close observation. He continues to recover and barely coming out of consciousness.”

The GoFundMe also noted that the money raised would go toward funeral expenses for the newborn, who has been named Marlito Nikaoh, and would also help ease the daily financial burdens that the family has faced in their grief.

Dauz-Slife also thanked the community for what she described as an “incredible outpouring of love and support” for her family.

She wrote on Friday: “Every prayer, every word of encouragement, and every contribution has shown us that we are not alone—that we have a community standing with us, carrying us through.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.