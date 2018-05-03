West Las Vegas standoff ends when suspect taken into custody

A man who was pointing a gun at people Wednesday night has holed himself up inside a west valley apartment, Las Vegas police said.

An hourslong standoff at an apartment complex at 9999 W. Katie Ave., near West Twain Avenue and South Hualapai Way ended, around 2 a.m. Thursday when police took a man into custody. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was pointing a gun at people Wednesday night was arrested after an hours-long barricade at a west valley apartment, Las Vegas police said.

Officers received a call at 7 p.m. about the armed man at an apartment complex at 9999 W. Katie Ave., near West Twain Avenue and South Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chulawudt Baker said.

The man, wearing a business suit, ignored police commands and ran into an apartment when officers arrived, Baker said.

The barricade is over but Metro's perimeter is still up around the area – this is at Katie and Jensen. Police and medical staff are starting to leave the scene #RJNow pic.twitter.com/lRw1JJJpzV — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 3, 2018

SWAT units responded to the scene, and the man was taken into custody without further incident just before 2 a.m., according to Lt. David Gordon. No injuries were reported.

