West Las Vegas Walmart closed amid reports of man with weapon

A Walmart in west Las Vegas was closed early Monday due to a heavy Las Vegas police presence as officers searched for a man who purportedly was in possession of some type of weapon.

Police are seen outside a Walmart at 5200 South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were no indications of anyone being seriously injured in the incident at the store at 5200 South Fort Apache Road. However Las Vegas police were observed searching in the area.

Dozens of Walmart employees were in the parking lot waiting for the store to reopen.

“I was by the freezer and I hear people yelling ‘we need to get out,’” said customer Emma Calderon.

Calderon said she was told there was a report of a man with a weapon in the store and that the man had fled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

