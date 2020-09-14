83°F
Crime

West Las Vegas Walmart closed amid reports of man with weapon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 9:13 am
 
Updated September 14, 2020 - 9:26 am

A Walmart in west Las Vegas was closed early Monday due to a heavy Las Vegas police presence as officers searched for a man who purportedly was in possession of some type of weapon.

There were no indications of anyone being seriously injured in the incident at the store at 5200 South Fort Apache Road. However Las Vegas police were observed searching in the area.

Dozens of Walmart employees were in the parking lot waiting for the store to reopen.

“I was by the freezer and I hear people yelling ‘we need to get out,’” said customer Emma Calderon.

Calderon said she was told there was a report of a man with a weapon in the store and that the man had fled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

