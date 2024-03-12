Wetlands Park closed as police investigate threats

Threats by an armed man prompted the closure of Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to Clark County officials.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a man armed with knives who had confronted a motorist near the park, officials said.

“About an hour later, the armed suspect called police to report plans to do damage within the park,” officials wrote in a news release. “When confronted by police, the suspect was able to flee on foot and has not been located.”

Officials said the park, the Nature Center, the Nature Preserve and Duck Creek Trailhead were shut down.

