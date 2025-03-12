Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of hiring someone to kill him

Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, has been arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to murder her husband.

Victoria Goodwin, left, and husband Aaron Goodwin of "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

Victoria Goodwin, left, and husband Aaron Goodwin of "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

Text messages from a contraband phone seized in a Florida prison detailed a Las Vegas woman’s affair with an inmate and plans to have her celebrity husband killed, according to her arrest report.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested on March 6 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder. Her arrest report said that she was living in Las Vegas with her husband, television star Aaron Goodwin, known for his role in the reality television series “Ghost Adventures” when their relationship began to sour.

The Goodwins’ social media profiles show they have been married for almost three years.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into Victoria Goodwin stemmed from an October cellphone seizure at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, a state prison in Florida. Corrections officers took a Motorola cellphone from Grant Amato, an inmate at the facility, and sent it to a cell phone lab, where detectives downloaded and searched its contents, police said.

The arrest report said that as investigators went through the contents of the device, they found text and Facebook messages between Amato and a woman, later identified as Goodwin, who “seemed to be planning a murder-for-hire plot.” It was then that Florida law enforcement contacted Metro.

In the messages, Goodwin and Amato discussed possibly using PayPal or CashApp for payments, police said. Eventually, according to the report, Amato asked Goodwin, who went by Victoria Candie in the exchanges, for $2,500 to be paid to a PayPal account.

“During this time, inmate Amato has been in contact with an individual named Gordo, who will be taking care of the situation,” police said in the report. “Inmate Amato and Mrs. Candie also have $11,515 set aside for Gordo when the job is finished.”

After receiving confirmation of an initial payment, police said Victoria Goodwin appeared to provide Aaron Goodwin’s location, mentioning he was at the hotel, per his “Find My,” a location-sharing application.

The report also said that Victoria Goodwin once asked Amato if she was “a bad person.”

“[Amato] asked why she thought she may be a bad person,” the arrest report read. “She replied, ‘Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.’”

Victoria Goodwin described “being lonely, in her post-arrest interview with officers, adding that she daydreamed about being with Amato romantically but denied “wanting her husband to be killed,” the report said.

She is being held on $100,000 bail.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.