Wife of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins accused of domestic violence

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Las Vegas on July 3.

Officers were called to the couple’s room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just after 2:30 a.m. that day in response to reports of a battery.

Haskins was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was treated for “a substantial injury to his upper lip and the loss of a tooth” after he said his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, punched him in the face, according to a recently released arrest report.

Haskins told police, “I want her out of my room, she hit me and cut my lip open,” the report said. He explained that the couple had gotten married in March after about a year and a half of dating, then came to Las Vegas with some mutual friends to celebrate with another marriage ceremony.

On July 2, Gondrezick-Haskins and her friends had plans to go to a “Magic Mike” show and Haskins went to Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub with his friends, the report said. Gondrezick-Haskins was upset that her husband didn’t wait for her and her friends to go to the club with them, and the two got into an argument in their room in the early hours of July 3.

Haskins said the couple had gotten into verbal arguments in the past but had never gotten physical, the report said. Gondrezick-Haskins’ friends told police that they heard the couple arguing and saw them shoving and pushing each other.

Police found a piece of a tooth on the ground in the bedroom and some blood on a glass on the coffee table, the report said. Gondrezick-Haskins denied hitting her husband, but police said “she appeared to withhold information” and guessed that he must have gotten into a fight with one of his friends.

Haskins said in an Instagram story post on Thursday that he didn’t lose all of his teeth.

“I appreciate the concern … However I have all of my teeth,” he wrote in the post. “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Gondrezick-Haskins posted on her Instagram story on Thursday as well.

“Y’all really shouldn’t believe everything you read,” she wrote in the post. “This is sad.”

Gondrezick-Haskins played basketball at Michigan State University and, according to her biography page on the school’s website, her uncle, the late Glen Gondrezick, was a former UNLV basketball star whose jersey number, 25, was retired by the school. Her father, Grant Gondrezick, played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gondrezick-Haskins was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm. Court records show that she posted bail on July 4 and has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.

