Wife of Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox hit him multiple times at hotel

Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seen in 2018 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Katherine Maddox, the wife of Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox, must undergo domestic violence counseling for striking him at Red Rock Resort on April 27.

Along with six months of counseling, Katherine Maddox, 43, must perform at least 48 hours of community service, court records indicate. She pleaded no contest last week to one count of domestic battery.

A police report indicates that the couple had dinner and drinks at T-Bones Chophouse inside the resort on April 27. Afterward, while walking through the casino, “Katherine became angry about something and hit” her husband twice in the face and kicked him once, he told police, according to her arrest report.

Officers did not observe any injuries on Matt Maddox, 43, who took the helm of Wynn Resorts in February 2018 following the resignation of Steve Wynn over sexual harrassment allegations. Matt Maddox declined to write a voluntary statement for police.

Katherine Maddox told police the couple had arrived home in an Uber and she “smacked him with an open hand multiple times” after he tried to grab her phone.

Police later viewed video surveillance from the casino that showed Katherine Maddox strike her husband “four to five times in his face,” shove him two or three times and hit him “with an under hook closed fist punch and struck him in his jaw once, then she slapped the phone out of his hand.”

In a written statement, defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said on behalf of Katherine Maddox: “We are pleased to report that the case has been resolved in a positive manner and that Katherine has the complete love and support of her husband. The family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Matt Maddox also issued a statement about the incident: “My wife and I were in an argument on our 17th wedding anniversary. No one was hurt and no one was in any danger. It was a misunderstanding. We are deeply in love and incredibly supportive of each other for over twenty years. This has already been resolved in court. It is a private matter and will be my last comment.”

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said: “The Board of Directors and the Company are supportive of Matt and Kay and their family. Because this is a personal matter unrelated to company business we will have no further comment.”

Should she complete the counseling and community service, Katherine Maddox’s charge could be reduced to simple battery, court records indicate.

