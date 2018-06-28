Wildlife officials search for driver who mowed down geese in Reno

RENO — Authorities are looking into reports that a driver ran over a family of geese in Reno.
Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Aaron Meier said several people reported the incident late Tuesday, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.
The reports stem from several posts shared on social media.
A post on Nextdoor.com claimed the driver sped past other stopped vehicles and drove onto a grassy area, purposely running over the geese before speeding away from the scene.
Wildlife officials are investigating the incident.