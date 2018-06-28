Wildlife officials search for driver who mowed down geese in Reno

Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Aaron Meier said investigators are looking into the incident, which was reported by several people late Tuesday,

RENO — Authorities are looking into reports that a driver ran over a family of geese in Reno.

The reports stem from several posts shared on social media.

A post on Nextdoor.com claimed the driver sped past other stopped vehicles and drove onto a grassy area, purposely running over the geese before speeding away from the scene.

