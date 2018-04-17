Windows at Sierra Vista High vandalized

Clark County School District police are searching for a suspect after Sierra Vista High School was vandalized Monday after school.

Sierra Vista High School (Google Street View)

Windows at the school, located at 8100 W. Robindale Road, were damaged by a BB/pellet projectile, according to school police. The windows have two panes and the projectiles broke the outside panes, but the inside panes were undamaged.

The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning by staff. The school operated on its normal schedule, a request has been made to fix the glass and a message was sent home to parents regarding what school police called a “minor incident.”

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Clark County School District Police Department at 702-799-5411.

8100 W. Robindale Road, las vegas, nv