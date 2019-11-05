With thefts up, police urge security measures for F-250, large pickups
Police are reporting a spike in thefts of large pickup trucks in the Las Vegas Valley.
A Metropolitan Police Department release said the agency “has recently seen a rise in thefts of large pickup trucks, specifically Ford F-250s and trucks that look similar.”
Police are asking area residents to lock their vehicles, use available anti-theft devices and put their vehicle behind a gate or in a garage if possible.
