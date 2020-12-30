Witnesses sought after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a Saturday hit-and-run crash on Spring Mountain Road that seriously injured a woman.

The woman was crossing the road at roughly 11:33 p.m., walking south outside of the crosswalk, when the vehicle struck her as it traveled east, approaching Las Vegas Boulevard, the NHP said Wednesday.

Video surveillance footage showed the vehicle fleeing the scene without stopping and continuing east with “obvious windshield damage,” the Highway Patrol said. It was last seen in the area of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

The vehicle was a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a Mercedes, according to the NHP.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash between 11 p.m. and midnight is urged to call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

The crash remains under investigation.

