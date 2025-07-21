Woman, 61, injured, driver arrested after crash south of Las Vegas airport

A 61-year-old woman was injured and a driver was arrested after a crash Sunday night south of Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on East Warm Springs Road, approaching Amigo Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Warm Springs attempted a left turn onto Amigo and crashed into 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

A passenger in the Cherokee was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Wrangler, identified as Michelle Lane, 34, of Las Vegas, was suspected of being impaired. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

