Woman, 65, killed in suspected DUI crash in central Las Vegas Valley

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

A 65-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said a 2008 Buick Lucerne was headed westbound on Sahara Avenue at 1:19 a.m. when the driver, Tara Russell, 43, of Las Vegas, failed to stop at a red light at Rainbow Boulevard.

The car then collided with a 2018 Hyundai Tucson headed north on Rainbow. The Hyundai overturned several times, killing the front seat passenger in the Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai, a 64-year-old Las Vegas man, was seriously injured.

Russell showed signs of impairment, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and then “taken into custody,” police said in a press release.

