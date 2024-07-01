Woman, 67, killed in North Las Vegas crash; driver arrested

A 67-year-old woman was killed and a suspect is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Cheyenne Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

The pedestrian was crossing Cheyenne just east of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. A 1999 Acura driven by Luis Alvarado Lopez, 29, was eastbound on Cheyenne when it struck the pedestrian. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarado Lopez remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. He is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555.

