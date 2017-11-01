Woman, 85, charged with murder, dies at Las Vegas hospital

A Nevada Department of Corrections inmate died Monday at a Las Vegas hospital, officials said.

Janine Hillman (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center at 4370 Smiley Rd in Las Vegas. (Screengrab/Google Street View)

Janine Hillman, 85, died at Valley Hospital Medical Center about 4:30 p.m., prison officials said in a statement. She was serving two life sentences at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in North Las Vegas for several charges, including first-degree murder and robbery. She had been incarcerated since 1988.

The Clark County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

