Crime

Woman, 85, charged with murder, dies at Las Vegas hospital

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2017 - 1:16 pm
 

A Nevada Department of Corrections inmate died Monday at a Las Vegas hospital, officials said.

Janine Hillman, 85, died at Valley Hospital Medical Center about 4:30 p.m., prison officials said in a statement. She was serving two life sentences at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in North Las Vegas for several charges, including first-degree murder and robbery. She had been incarcerated since 1988.

The Clark County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

