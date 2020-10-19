Woman, 86, charged in Henderson with stalking

An 86-year-old Las Vegas woman has been charged with felony stalking of a woman in a dispute over a vehicle, according to police and court records.

Josefina Coughlin, 86, of Las Vegas was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in a stalking case. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Josefina Coughlin is accused of repeatedly violating an extended protective order taken out against her by a Henderson woman, police said. The protective order was in place from September 2018 to September 2019.

Henderson police said that despite the existence of the protective order, the accuser in the case said Coughlin continued to call her repeatedly and leave messages regarding a vehicle.

In one instance, Coughlin is accused of calling the woman and leaving a voicemail saying, “God will punish you.” In another instance, a voicemail was left with Coughlin speaking in a foreign language.

There are at least four police reports filed against Coughlin in the case. When police were able to contact Coughlin in one instance, Coughlin claimed she misdialed the accuser’s number. After repeated violations, police said, they sought and received an arrest warrant for Coughlin.

“Josefina has violated the EPO on numerous occasions,” police wrote in one of the police reports filed against Coughlin.

An arrest warrant was issued in March 2019. The suspect was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 6. She was subsequently released on her own recognizance and ordered to have “no contact with the victim,” according to Henderson Justice Court records.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.