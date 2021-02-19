Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested

A woman accused of abandoning her child in a Las Vegas casino bathroom in December was arrested in California on Wednesday.

Mariam Ramos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter)

Mariam Ramos, 26, was found by the U.S. Marshals Service working with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators section, according to a statement from Metro. It was not immediately unclear what charges she faces as she awaits extradition to Las Vegas.

Officers found a 3-year-old girl left alone in the bathroom of Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 29, police said at the time.

Investigators believed the child’s mother had walked out of the casino without her. The girl was put into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Ramos was known to visit casinos on the Strip and downtown, police said at the time.

Anyone with information about the case can call Metro at 702-828-3364.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.