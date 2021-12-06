Woman accused of ‘clipping’ 4 juveniles with vehicle arrested

Las Vegas police on Monday identified the woman accused of striking four children with her car after an argument.

Jaquitta Madison, 36, was arrested Friday and booked on six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse, according to jail records. She was being held on $20,000 bail.

Witnesses reported that around 2:20 p.m., a woman was in an argument at South Jack Leavitt Street and East LeBaron Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, and when she drove off, she “clipped” four children.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, police said at the time.

Ron and Sherry Lawrence said their 14-year-old granddaughter suffered bruises to her leg when she was struck by the vehicle. The couple said the woman got into a fistfight with a boy in the alley shortly after a group of kids got out of class at Silvestri Junior High School.

“She punched the kid in the face, got back in her car and ran over four other children, and left the scene,” Ron Lawrence told the Review-Journal at the scene.

