Woman accused of cutting Circa’s power after being booted from resort

A woman is accused of breaking into a Circa control room while naked late Monday and turning off power to the hotel, casino, fire alarms and elevators.

Alissa Neeley. (LVMPD)

Alissa Neeley. (LVMPD)

A woman is accused of breaking into a Circa control room while naked late Monday and turning off power to the hotel, casino, fire alarms and elevators.

Alissa Neeley, 28, was arrested early Tuesday. She had been a guest at the downtown Las Vegas resort until about 9:30 p.m. Monday, when she was kicked out after hotel security saw her walking down hallways naked, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Wednesday.

At about 10 p.m., after the resort’s power went out, a maintenance worker found Neeley sitting in a chair in the control room, still naked, according to the report.

“Although this was an isolated incident, we have implemented additional security measures to ensure our facilities are protected,” Circa spokeswoman Angela Ciciriello said in a statement Wednesday. “The power was restored quickly and normal operations resumed.”

The outage, which also affected slot machines and table games, lasted about three hours, Circa’s director of maintenance told officers. Damage was estimated at $5,000 because Neeley had bent several switches on a panel, which delayed power restoration, according to the report.

Neeley would not answer any police questions about the power outage, police wrote. She faces a theft charge related to a fire prevention device valued at more than $1,200, court records show.

She was released on her own recognizance on a condition that she stay away from Circa. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 30.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.