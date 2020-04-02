Woman accused of driving into crowd on Strip sidewalk rehospitalized

Lakeisha Holloway, the woman accused of driving her car onto a busy Strip sidewalk, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, was ordered sent to a state mental health hospital.

Lakeisha Holloway, accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians on the Strip in December 2015, killing one person, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Last month, after doctors raised concerns about Holloway’s competency, a judge ordered her to undergo further treatment. The criminal case against her will essentially remain on hold while she is treated, although she will remain in custody, according to court records and her attorneys.

Holloway, who also was ordered to undergo treatment in early 2016, faces 71 counts, including murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse, neglect or bodily harm.

Authorities said a toxicology examination of Holloway at the the time of the December 2015 crash showed she was above the legal limit for marijuana.

Jessica Valenzuela, 32, of Buckeye, Arizona, died at University Medical Center from multiple blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash.

