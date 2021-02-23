Woman arrested after barricade situation at Las Vegas condos

A police lieutenant said the woman showed up at another woman’s apartment and “threw a hammer/hatchet type object at the victim, narrowly missing her.”

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at a condominium complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at a condominium complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A police unit blocks a road as officers respond to a report of a woman with a hatchet in a condominium complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was arrested following a barricade situation Tuesday morning at a west Las Vegas condominium complex, police said.

Police were told that a woman with a hatchet was causing problems in a condominium complex in the 7900 block of West Flamingo Road, near Rainbow Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Lt. David Gordon said the woman showed up at another woman’s apartment and “threw a hammer/hatchet type object at the victim, narrowly missing her.”

The assailant then continued to pound on her neighbor’s door as the neighbor called 911.

Police had the complex surrounded as of 5:40 a.m. An officer could be heard from a distance, on a bullhorn, ordering an individual out of a home.

“Patrol tried unsuccessfully for over an hour to get the suspect to come out,” Gordon said.

Police closed two eastbound lanes of Flamingo Road. Several side streets in the area, including Miller Lane and Viking Road, also were closed. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

The woman was arrested about 7 a.m., Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. No one was injured.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.