Woman arrested after death of dogs left tied to fence

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after police say she left two dogs outside in the heat on Tuesday while running errands for much of the day, leading to their deaths.

Jael Feliciano. Feliciano was arrested by Las Vegas police on accusations she left two dogs in the heat, causing them to die. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police arrest report indicates she called Las Vegas animal control officers to report that the two dogs had died at a home near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road that afternoon. The dogs’ owner, Jael Feliciano, 33, was described by police as extremely cooperative with the investigation as she told officers that the dogs, named Tiny and Buster, were left outside tethered to a chain link fence in the backyard for much of the day as she ran errands.

Feliciano, who told officers she had recently moved to Las Vegas from Texas, said she left the home at 9:30 a.m. and returned at 11:15 a.m. and the dogs were alive. She left again and returned at 2:30 p.m. and found the dogs dead.

“The canines lacked water and shade and the National Weather Service was reporting the temperature to be 105 degrees,” police said.

Police said Feliciano acknowledged tying the dogs up in the morning in the shade and said she left them water. But when she returned after the second outing, the dogs were not in shade and the water was gone.

Feliciano was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of killing a dog and four misdemeanor counts of abandoning an animal. A criminal complaint had not been filed as of early Thursday.

A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 18.

